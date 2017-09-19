OKCPS Superintendent Goes Back To Classroom To Teach - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKCPS Superintendent Goes Back To Classroom To Teach

Aurora Lora
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Students at Oklahoma City's Hawthorne Elementary will be seeing a familiar face in class Tuesday, but it won't be their teacher. 

Superintendent Aurora Lora is heading back to school for a special day of teaching.

Lora will be teaching 2nd graders Tuesday morning at Hawthorne. 

She's teaching in what's called J.A. in a day. 

The J.A. is for the Junior Achievement program. 

The program is made up of volunteers from around the metro who are spending their time teaching financial literacy to elementary, middle and high school students.

Kids will be tasked with setting up a donut shop store front in class to learn the ins and outs of business. 

But Lora is hoping she'll be taking away a lesson of her own today. It's not every day a superintendent gets back in front of students so she's hoping to use her classroom time as a reminder about what it's like to teach. 

"As a superintendent sometimes we get in our day to day work of going to meetings and visiting schools but not remembering what it's like to put on a teacher's hat," Lora said.

