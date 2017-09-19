Records Allege Two At Capitol Knew Of Child Porn On Shortey's Computer

Newly, unsealed court documents reveal at least two people knew former Sen. Ralph Shortey was in possession of child porn but failed to report it.

They also show at least one campaign worker made the discovery and informed someone else at the state Capitol.

The campaign worker found child porn on Shortey's computer several years ago, but that information didn't come to light until Shortey's arrest back in March.

According to a search warrant unsealed last week, a worker on Shortey's campaign three years ago "inadvertently observed child pornography contained in a folder on Shortey's computer in the Capitol building."

Reports show the campaign aide reported the discovery to an individual who did not come forward until it was revealed that Shortey was under investigation after being found with a teenage boy in a Moore motel room.

Neither person has been identified.

It's not clear whether either the campaign aide or the person the aide told could face criminal charges.

Shortey is facing federal counts of child sex trafficking and producing and transporting child pornography.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.