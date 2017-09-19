Police To Give Update On Chickasha Officer-Involved Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Police To Give Update On Chickasha Officer-Involved Shooting

CHICKASHA, Oklahoma -

News 9 expects to learn more Tuesday about Sunday's officer-involved shooting in Chickasha.

In the meantime, the suspect's family is trying to provide their own explanation of what happened.

One of the officers involved is still being treated at OU Medical Center while another injured officer is recovering at home.

Both officers were shot by suspect Alex Klingler, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation alleges.

The officers exchanged gunfire with Klingler causing him to retreat into his home in a nearly two hour standoff.

Chad Klingler said his father Alex Klingler has a long history of mistrusting law enforcement.

That reached a breaking point this weekend when Chickasha police officers came to his home off 4th Street to serve a search warrant.

"Something snapped. He was in fear. What else could do that? What else could drive someone to do that?" Chad Klingler said. "I pray for the officers and I pray for their families."

Stay with News 9 and News9.com as we gather more information about this incident.

