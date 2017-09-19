Medford Man Dies After Fall From Top Of Moving Train - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Medford Man Dies After Fall From Top Of Moving Train

By Associated Press
MEDFORD, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man was killed when he fell from the top of a moving train and was run over in northwestern Oklahoma.

An OHP report says 43-year-old David Duane McCullum of Woodward was dead at the scene of the accident Sunday afternoon.

The report says McCullum was walking on top of the Union Pacific train at the Chisholm Trail Terminal when he fell between two cars and was struck.

It was not clear why McCullum was on top of the train. The OHP said the investigation is not complete.

The terminal is a grain storage and transportation facility.

Powered by Frankly
