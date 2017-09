Braums' plans to build a new restaurant on Classen Circle is facing loud opposition.

Crown Heights Christian Church hosted a public forum to discuss Braums' plans Monday night. The plan includes demolishing the Hi Lo Club and the Drunken Fry and two other businesses. Mark Faulk is leading an effort to boycott Braums.

"We consider Braums family....you do not treat us with the same respect that the customers have given Braums, said Faulk.

Oklahoma's City Planning Commission will take up the issue Thursday. An attorney for Braums says the company will consider the public input.