My 2 Cents: 2.3 Million Immigrants Now Living In California

It wasn't enough that San Francisco and other California cities ignored immigration laws and set up safe havens, sanctuary cities, for illegal immigrants, even dangerous ones.

When a judge in Chicago decided the Trump administration can't withhold federal money destined for sanctuary cities, the California legislature said here's our chance to really blow up the immigration system.

Never mind that it's the Federal government's job to control and protect our borders and monitor who comes and goes from our country.

Saturday, California lawmakers said not here you don't sanctuary cities. Now, we're a sanctuary state!

The law they passed forbids state and local law enforcement agencies from providing information to or working with federal immigration authorities. The bill also prohibits police and sheriff officers from inquiring about a person's immigration status.

Right now, it's estimated 2.3 million illegal immigrants are living in California. What do you think is going to happen to that number?

I've said time and again, we need to close the borders for now, figure out who's here and provide a path to citizenship for those who are trying to live the American dream, and kick out those who are abusing the system.

But California says good or bad, you're safe here. That's a recipe for a meltdown.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents. 

