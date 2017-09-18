Police Search For Man Involved In SW OKC Robbery, Shooting

A 14-year-old boy was robbed and shot September 11 during a meeting arranged through Facebook Marketplace. Oklahoma City Police said the victim was trying to sell three pairs of tennis shoes to potential buyers near SW 29th Street and May Avenue.

“I was supposed to like, make a deal with them, like sell them my shoes. And then he was like, ‘Come to my car.’ And I thought he was going to get the money and they pulled out guns on me and I was like, ‘Are you guys serious?’ And they was [sic] like, ‘Yeah.’ And the dude hopped in the car and one of the dudes just shot me like right in my neck,” the victim told 911 dispatchers.

Police just released a photo of a man they said was involved in the incident. Investigators need help identifying him.

The boy is expect to be OK. “It doesn’t hurt, but it stings,” he explained in the recording.

The victim told first responders, he hopes everyone involved is held accountable.

“That just makes me angry, knowing they stole my stuff,” he said.

Police said he did everything he could to avoid this type of situation.

Anyone with information about the man in the photo is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (405) 235-7300.