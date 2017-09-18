Employees Testify In Alton Nolen Murder Trial - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Employees Testify In Alton Nolen Murder Trial

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma -

It was an emotional day of testimony in the trial of Alton Nolen, who's accused of killing a co-worker.

Monday, those who worked with Nolen took the stand.

Mark Vaughan shot Nolen, stopping him from hurting anyone else.

We also heard from Jeremy Hartman who worked on the line and heard Nolan say, "I beat Caucasians."

But the most notable was Traci Johnson. She had to face her assailant and talk about the incident. We saw photos of her neck, face and finger that were cut with a knife by Alton Nolan.

