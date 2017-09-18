Metro Family Searching For Answers In Teen's Suspicious Death

Police have opened a murder investigation into the death of a 19-year-old. Wilson Perez was found dead Sunday in a wooded area at Harlow Park near NW 16th and Ann Arbor Ave.

His family said Perez went out with friends Saturday night and never came home. Carrie Perez holds the only photo she has of her 19-year-old nephew. She said he moved from Guatemala two years ago to be closer to his father and brother. The family is now trying to raise $5,000 to send him home for an unexpected funeral.

“It’s sad someone could die this way, “ said Perez. “That someone would take someone else’s life.”

The last time she saw Perez was at a family birthday party Saturday night.

“He went to someone else’s house to watch boxing,” said Perez. “I have no clue where they went.”

She said he was with a friend and was also supposed to meet a female friend at Harlow Park. The next morning the victim's family received a unusual call.

“Someone had found his keys over here in the park and they took them to his house,” said Perez. “That’s when they started calling around trying to locate him.”

Perez's family went all through Harlow Park searching for him. His brother discovered the teen's body in a wooded area of the park. His aunt also came out to the park and called 911. She is heartbroken someone could take such a young life.

“No matter what he did,” said Perez. “He didn’t deserve to die this way.”

The police report states there were two hispanic suspects, but Perez said they were told the two suspects were masked. She also has questions about how his car keys were found and the female the teen was supposed to meet.

“I’m hoping they can find out what happened to him and find the person that did this and pay for what they did,” said Perez.

Perez's family is asking local grocery stores if they can set up jars to collect donations for his funeral services.