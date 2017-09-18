OCSO: Investigation Underway Following Inmate's Death

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway following the death of an inmate.

According to the sheriff’s office, 62-year-old Trenton Cole was transported to a local hospital for medical issues around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, September 17.

Around 4:00 a.m. Monday, September 18, the sheriff’s office was notified Cole died at the hospital.

Cole was booked into jail on September 6 and awaiting a transfer after being convicted of Possession of Drugs in the Presence of a Child and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office along with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation are working on the case.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

This is the 11th death of an inmate this year.