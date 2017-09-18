Bacon Nut Chocolate Frozen Bananas - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bacon Nut Chocolate Frozen Bananas

Posted: Updated:

Bacon Nut Chocolate Frozen Bananas

  • 5 bananas, peeled
  • 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup milk chocolate chips
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable or coconut oil
  • 1 cup honey roasted almonds, chopped
  • 1/4 cup bacon, crumbled
  • 5 wooden sticks
  1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Cut 1/4 inch off the bottom of each banana.
  3. Insert the wooden stick into the cut end of the banana half way and place on the parchment paper.
  4. Continue with each banana and place the bananas in the freezer to freeze for 2 hours.
  5. In a microwave safe dish, melt the chocolate chips on medium high heat until smooth.
  6. Add 3 tablespoons oil and stir to combine.
  7. Place the melted chocolate into a tall slender glass or container filling 2/3 of the way.
  8. Combine the chopped honey almonds and bacon bits on a plate.
  9. Take the frozen bananas out of the freezer and dip the banana into the chocolate.
  10. Allow the chocolate to drip for a moment and then roll the banana into the bacon and nuts to coat.
  11. Return to the parchment lined baking sheet and freeze for an additional hour before serving.

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from News9.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.