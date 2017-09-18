Rudolph, Brown Named Big 12 Players Of The Week

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week the conference announced Monday.More >>
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week the conference announced Monday.More >>
Kevin Durant started a fire on Twitter with a pair of tweets blasting Billy Donovan and his former Thunder teammates, or did he?More >>
Kevin Durant started a fire on Twitter with a pair of tweets blasting Billy Donovan and his former Thunder teammates, or did he?More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.