Rudolph, Brown Named Big 12 Players Of The Week - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Rudolph, Brown Named Big 12 Players Of The Week

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week the conference announced Monday.

Rudolph threw for 497 yards and five touchdowns in a little over a half in OSU’s 59-21 drubbing of Pitt. The senior completed 23-of-32 passes with one interception and led four receivers to 100-yard games, the first time that’s happened in college football in 12 years.

Brown led the Sooners with six catches for 155 yards including an 87-yard touchdown, the first of his OU career. Brown’s big day against Tulane jumped him to third on the team in receiving behind Mark Andrews and CeeDee Lamb.

Texas' Deshon Elliot and Texas Tech's Ja'Deion High were named Big 12 Defensive POW and Special Teams POW, respectively.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.