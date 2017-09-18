Rudolph, Brown Named Big 12 Players Of The Week

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week the conference announced Monday.

Rudolph threw for 497 yards and five touchdowns in a little over a half in OSU’s 59-21 drubbing of Pitt. The senior completed 23-of-32 passes with one interception and led four receivers to 100-yard games, the first time that’s happened in college football in 12 years.

Brown led the Sooners with six catches for 155 yards including an 87-yard touchdown, the first of his OU career. Brown’s big day against Tulane jumped him to third on the team in receiving behind Mark Andrews and CeeDee Lamb.

Texas' Deshon Elliot and Texas Tech's Ja'Deion High were named Big 12 Defensive POW and Special Teams POW, respectively.