Oklahoma Education Department Submits Plan For Fed Review

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma State Department of Education has submitted its goals for public education to the federal government outlining the state agency's eight-year plan to ensure students have a competitive edge.

The agency said Monday it sent the plan to the U.S. Department of Education for review and approval.

All state education agencies are required to submit such a plan detailing their use of federal education dollars.

State education leaders say Oklahoma's 218-page plan emphasizes the importance of serving individual learners and believing every child, teacher and school can succeed.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the agency sought to develop a meaningful state plan that ensures Oklahoma students and schools reach higher outcomes.

