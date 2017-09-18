Baby Hears Mother's Voice For First Time After Getting Hearing Aids

Environmentalists have filed an anti-fracking lawsuit in Nevada to block an effort to expand oil and gas drilling on federal land.More >>
Environmentalists have filed an anti-fracking lawsuit in Nevada to block an effort to expand oil and gas drilling on federal land.More >>
The Oklahoma State Department of Education has submitted its goals for public education to the federal government outlining the state agency's eight-year plan to ensure students have a competitive edge.More >>
The Oklahoma State Department of Education has submitted its goals for public education to the federal government outlining the state agency's eight-year plan to ensure students have a competitive edge.More >>