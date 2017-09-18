Baby Hears Mother's Voice For First Time After Getting Hearing A - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Baby Hears Mother's Voice For First Time After Getting Hearing Aids

Posted: Updated:

A three-month-old baby with hearing loss was smiling from ear to ear after hearing her mother's voice for the first time, thanks to hearing aids she recently received.

Lexi Daniella is from Virginia, and she responded quickly after hearing Mom call her a "pretty girl."

It's a moment that will live on in video and that her family will never forget.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.