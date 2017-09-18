Enid Police Officer, Others Injured By Shotgun Blast Responding - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Enid Police Officer, Others Injured By Shotgun Blast Responding To Dog Attack

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
ENID, Oklahoma -

An Enid police officer, an animal control officer and a resident were all injured after an accidental shooting during a dog attack call, Monday morning.

According to the report, Animal Control was called to reports of three dogs attacking a person in the 100 block of N. 17th St. in Enid, around 9:20 a.m. The officer requested police assistance at the scene.

When authorities arrived the found the victim fighting to gain control of the animals. One animal broke free and charged at a police officer. That officer, armed with a shotgun, discharged the weapon, striking the charging dog.

Unfortunately, the spray of pellets from the shotgun blast also struck the animal control officer, another police officer, and the dog bite victim.

All of the victims were taken from the scene to St. Mary’s Hospital, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The condition of the dogs is not known at this time.

