Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Found In Car In Pott. Co.

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene after a body was discovered in a vehicle, just off Interstate 40 in Pottawatomie County, Monday morning.

A construction worker notified authorities after finding the vehicle seemingly crashed down an embankment on the westbound side of I-40, at State Highway 177. When police arrived on scene they say they found a body inside the vehicle.

The identity of the victim is not yet known. Authorities have not said in what condition they found the victim.

This is a developing story.

