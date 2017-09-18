Kevin Durant Blasts Former Teammates, Billy Donovan On Twitter

Kevin Durant started a fire on Twitter with a pair of tweets blasting Billy Donovan and his former Thunder teammates, or did he?More >>
Kevin Durant started a fire on Twitter with a pair of tweets blasting Billy Donovan and his former Thunder teammates, or did he?More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled their newest uniform, a solid navy alternate to their revamped originals.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled their newest uniform, a solid navy alternate to their revamped originals.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Kevin Durant started a fire on Twitter with a pair of tweets blasting Billy Donovan and his former Thunder teammates, or did he?More >>
Kevin Durant started a fire on Twitter with a pair of tweets blasting Billy Donovan and his former Thunder teammates, or did he?More >>
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz Dean and John discuss the Sooners pulling away from Green Wave, Westbrook's endorsement deal and how CFB is ranking up in percentages.More >>
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz Dean and John discuss the Sooners pulling away from Green Wave, Westbrook's endorsement deal and how CFB is ranking up in percentages.More >>
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are ranked third and sixth in this week's College Football AP Poll of 2017More >>
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are ranked third and sixth in this week's College Football AP Poll of 2017More >>
Baker Mayfield passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 2 Oklahoma followed its impressive victory at Ohio State with a 56-14 win over Tulane on Saturday.More >>
Baker Mayfield passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 2 Oklahoma followed its impressive victory at Ohio State with a 56-14 win over Tulane on Saturday.More >>