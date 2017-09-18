Kevin Durant Blasts Former Teammates, Billy Donovan On Twitter

Kevin Durant started a fire on Twitter with a pair of tweets blasting Billy Donovan and his former Thunder teammates, or did he?

The tweets were fired off from Durant’s account, but due to the third person tense many are speculating that the superstar forgot to switch to an anonymous Twitter account or that the tweets were written by someone else with access to the @KDTrey5 account.

In any case, it’s a petty look for the Warriors star that comes on the heels of a shoe release like this.

Kevin Durant has never been less mad, and he has the shoes to prove it: https://t.co/tw1iVaPKQ9 pic.twitter.com/wNXsIHUg0l — Deadspin (@Deadspin) September 12, 2017

Here’s some of the reactions on Twitter.

Kevin Durant: I make millions and am one of the best athletes in the world

Also Kevin Durant: I must enter stealth mode to battle the trolls pic.twitter.com/YHZiMiRGXy — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) September 18, 2017

"I'm not mad, I just made special hater shoes & set up burner twitter accounts to defend myself but I'm definitely not mad"



-Kevin Durant — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 18, 2017

I can't trust any of you anymore. Any one of you could be a fake account operated by Kevin Durant to push his agenda. — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) September 18, 2017

kevin durant when he sees slander on the TL pic.twitter.com/czxHXzKKkN — harsh (@IamHarshDave) September 18, 2017