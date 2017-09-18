Kevin Durant Blasts Former Teammates, Billy Donovan On Twitter - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Kevin Durant Blasts Former Teammates, Billy Donovan On Twitter

Kevin Durant started a fire on Twitter with a pair of tweets blasting Billy Donovan and his former Thunder teammates, or did he?

The tweets were fired off from Durant’s account, but due to the third person tense many are speculating that the superstar forgot to switch to an anonymous Twitter account or that the tweets were written by someone else with access to the @KDTrey5 account.

In any case, it’s a petty look for the Warriors star that comes on the heels of a shoe release like this.

Here’s some of the reactions on Twitter. 

