One Arrested In Connection With August Home Invasion Death

One person was arrested Sunday in connection with an August home invasion homicide, police said.

Raymond Howard Hickman, 26, was arrested on Oklahoma County warrants for murder, shooting with intent to kill and armed robbery, and Cleveland County warrants for robbery by force or fear and aggravated assault and battery, larceny from the house.

Hickman, who is homeless, was found in the 1400 block of NE 13.

Hickman is accused of shooting two people on Aug. 13 in the 1900 block of S Grand Boulevard.

Latasha Paulson, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

For reasons unknown, a suspect entered the home and shot both victims. The shooter and an accomplice stole two vehicles from the home.

Hickman was booked into the Oklahoma County jail.