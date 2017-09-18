One Arrested In Connection With OKC Homicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Arrested In Connection With OKC Homicide

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
One man was arrested Friday in connection with a 2016 beating and subsequent death of another man, police said.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One man was arrested Friday in connection with a 2016 beating and subsequent death of another man, police said.

Trent Alan Colbert, 26, was arrested on complaints of murder, no auto insurance and failure to appear, according to the Oklahoma City jail blotter.

Colbert's arrest is in connection with the death of Tyree Ivy, 19. Ivy was assaulted Oct. 18, 2016 near the intersection of NE 36 and Springlake Drive. Ivy was dropped off at OU Medical Center and was critically injured.

Ivy died at his residence on July 12. The medical examiner's office ruled the death as a homicide. 

Colbert was booked into the Oklahoma County jail.

