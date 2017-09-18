Police Investigate After Body Found In NW OKC Park - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Investigate After Body Found In NW OKC Park

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A body was found Sunday afternoon in a northwest Oklahoma City park, police said.

When police arrived shortly after 2:10 p.m. at Harlow Park, 4800 NW 19, and spoke with a person who said they found a person dead in the park.

Wilson Perez, 19, was identified as the body found in the park. Family members became concerned after Perez did come home. They said they searched the area and found the body in the park.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide due to the suspicious nature surrounding the victim's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200. 

