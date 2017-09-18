Chickasha Standoff Suspect In Custody - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Chickasha Standoff Suspect In Custody

Posted: Updated:
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma -

A suspect is accused of shooting two Chickasha police officers during a standoff and is now in custody. 

Police were serving a search warrant off of 4th Street and Highway 81 when two officers were injured.

Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 were overhead for exclusive footage of the suspect surrendering.

The suspect was barricaded in his home for two hours before surrendering

OSBI reported the officers did fire back at the man before he escaped inside. 

It's not clear what started the gunfire but during the surrender, News 9 saw the suspect to walk slowly out of the house, backwards with hands held high.

His shirt was bloody and he had a towel wrapped around his neck shirt.

He was taken away in an ambulance to be treated for his injuries 

One injured officer was flown to OU Medical Center and News 9 was told the other officer is expected to be OK.

Alex Warren Klingler, 61, was identified as the suspect, a Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman confirmed. 

The officers involved were not identified.

