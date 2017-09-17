Oklahoma State Rises, Oklahoma Falls In Latest AP Top 25

Mason Rudolph threw for five touchdowns, all in the first half, and No. 9 Oklahoma State drilled Pittsburgh 59-21 on Saturday.More >>
The Cowboys have one last non-conference opponent left - the Pitt Panthers.More >>
Baker Mayfield passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 2 Oklahoma followed its impressive victory at Ohio State with a 56-14 win over Tulane on Saturday.More >>
The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced Saturday that it will welcome back women's basketball great Courtney Paris during OU's season opener against Belmont on Nov. 10.More >>
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are ranked third and sixth in this week's College Football AP Poll of 2017More >>
