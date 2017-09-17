Oklahoma State Rises, Oklahoma Falls In Latest AP Top 25 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma State Rises, Oklahoma Falls In Latest AP Top 25

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are ranked third and sixth in this week's College Football AP Poll of 2017. Oklahoma is down one spot, while Oklahoma State is up three spots.

Alabama tops the poll, with Clemson hailing the No. 2 spot. To round out the top 10, Penn State comes in at No.4, followed by USC, Oklahoma State, Washington, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ohio State at No. 10. 

The only other ranked Big 12 team is TCU at No. 16. 

To see the complete rankings, click here.

