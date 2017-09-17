Police Investigate String Of Reported Drive-By Shootings In OKC

Officials are investigating a string of drive-by shootings in Oklahoma City, from overnight Sunday.

Police said the first shooting occurred near SW 56th and May Avenue around midnight Sunday. The second reported shooting occurred near SE 59th and Bryant Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Authorities said the second shooting could be related to a shooting in Del City.

Police were unable to locate a victim in either case, but shell casings were recovered at both scenes.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information.