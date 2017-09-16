Mayfield Throws 4 TDs As No. 2 Oklahoma Tops Tulane 56-14 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mayfield Throws 4 TDs As No. 2 Oklahoma Tops Tulane 56-14

By Associated Press
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Baker Mayfield passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 2 Oklahoma followed its impressive victory at Ohio State with a 56-14 win over Tulane on Saturday.

Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb caught four passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns before he was ejected for targeting on a block in the second quarter. Marquise Brown had career highs of six catches for 155 yards, including an 87-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter for the Sooners (3-0).

The Sooners and Green Wave were tied at 14 in the second quarter before Oklahoma’s Parnell Motley returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown to turn the momentum for good. Oklahoma extended its nation-leading win streak to 13 games.

Tulane (1-2) scored on its first two drives and never scored again. Dontrell Hilliard ran for 104 yards and a touchdown to surpass 2,000 yards rushing in his career for the Green Wave.

Oklahoma’s defense locked in after the first quarter. Tulane gained 157 yards in the first quarter and 134 the rest of the game. The Sooners outscored the Green Wave 35-0 after the targeting call.

Up next, the Sooners open conference play at Baylor on Saturday. Baylor fell to 0-3 after a 34-20 loss to Duke on Saturday. Baylor defeated Oklahoma in 2011, 2013 and 2014, so the Bears should have the Sooners’ attention, regardless of record.

