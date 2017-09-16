Love Does Not Have an Age Limit For Moore Couple - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Love Does Not Have an Age Limit For Moore Couple

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
MOORE, Oklahoma -

It was an extra special day for a local couple who prove age is just a number.

Joseph Evans, a World War II veteran, and 80-year-old Sherri Scott chose Saturday to get married, making Evans' 90th birthday all the more special. The family celebrated both the wedding and birthday at a family member's home near Lake Stanley Draper. The two met at the Senior Center in Moore five years ago.

Evans served in the Navy during World War II and is the last living member of the original crew of the USS Charles Ware.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.