Love Does Not Have an Age Limit For Moore Couple

It was an extra special day for a local couple who prove age is just a number.

Joseph Evans, a World War II veteran, and 80-year-old Sherri Scott chose Saturday to get married, making Evans' 90th birthday all the more special. The family celebrated both the wedding and birthday at a family member's home near Lake Stanley Draper. The two met at the Senior Center in Moore five years ago.

Evans served in the Navy during World War II and is the last living member of the original crew of the USS Charles Ware.