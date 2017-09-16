Paris To Return To OU For Jersey Honoring Nov. 10

The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced Saturday that it will welcome back women's basketball great Courtney Paris during OU's season opener against Belmont on Nov. 10.More >>
The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced Saturday that it will welcome back women's basketball great Courtney Paris during OU's season opener against Belmont on Nov. 10.More >>
A University of Oklahoma football fan created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a statue commemorating quarterback Baker Mayfield planting Oklahoma's flag at midfield after the Sooners' 31-16 victory against Ohio State University.More >>
A University of Oklahoma football fan created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a statue commemorating quarterback Baker Mayfield planting Oklahoma's flag at midfield after the Sooners' 31-16 victory against Ohio State University.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced Saturday that it will welcome back women's basketball great Courtney Paris during OU's season opener against Belmont on Nov. 10.More >>
The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced Saturday that it will welcome back women's basketball great Courtney Paris during OU's season opener against Belmont on Nov. 10.More >>
Mason Rudolph threw for five touchdowns, all in the first half, and No. 9 Oklahoma State drilled Pittsburgh 59-21 on Saturday.More >>
Mason Rudolph threw for five touchdowns, all in the first half, and No. 9 Oklahoma State drilled Pittsburgh 59-21 on Saturday.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled their newest uniform, a solid navy alternate to their revamped originals.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled their newest uniform, a solid navy alternate to their revamped originals.More >>
A University of Oklahoma football fan created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a statue commemorating quarterback Baker Mayfield planting Oklahoma's flag at midfield after the Sooners' 31-16 victory against Ohio State University.More >>
A University of Oklahoma football fan created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a statue commemorating quarterback Baker Mayfield planting Oklahoma's flag at midfield after the Sooners' 31-16 victory against Ohio State University.More >>