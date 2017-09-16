Poker Run Held To Honor, Benefit Fallen OHP Trooper

A group of citizens in Noble organized and held a poker run today to benefit the family of fallen Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Heath Meyer.

All proceeds raised through the event will be donated to Lt. Meyer's widow and children.

If you'd like to donate, call Nikki at 405-301-0426 or Maria at 405-414-0670.