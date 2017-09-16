Rudolph Throws 5 TDs, No. 9 Oklahoma State Drills Pitt 59-21

Mason Rudolph threw for five touchdowns, all in the first half, and No. 9 Oklahoma State drilled Pittsburgh 59-21 on Saturday.More >>
Mason Rudolph threw for five touchdowns, all in the first half, and No. 9 Oklahoma State drilled Pittsburgh 59-21 on Saturday.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled their newest uniform, a solid navy alternate to their revamped originals.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled their newest uniform, a solid navy alternate to their revamped originals.More >>
Mason Rudolph threw for five touchdowns, all in the first half, and No. 9 Oklahoma State drilled Pittsburgh 59-21 on Saturday.More >>
Mason Rudolph threw for five touchdowns, all in the first half, and No. 9 Oklahoma State drilled Pittsburgh 59-21 on Saturday.More >>
The Cowboys have one last non-conference opponent left - the Pitt Panthers.More >>
The Cowboys have one last non-conference opponent left - the Pitt Panthers.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!