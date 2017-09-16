Firefighters Participate In OKC 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Firefighters Participate In OKC 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City firefighters took part in the 6th annual OKC 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, Saturday morning. 

OKC Firefighter Joe Russell founded and organized the downtown event. Firefighters from several cities participated in the memorial event. 343 firefighters climbed 110 floors to honor the FDNY 343 and to commit to the promise of "Never Forget."

Proceeds benefit the Oklahoma Firefighter Foundation. 

To learn more, click here. 

