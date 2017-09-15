Thunder Officially Unveils New Alternate Uniform

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled their newest uniform, a solid navy alternate to their revamped originals.

The new uniforms come courtesy the NBA's new partnership with Nike. Nike looked every uniform in the league and, at the very least, made minor adjustments to all. Also, next season, the NBA is eliminating the traditional home and away uniforms in favor of what they call the Association and Icon editions. Both of those remain mostly the same for the Thunder.

The Thunder will wear the navy alternates at least seven times this season, the first coming November 24, against the Detroit Pistons. Another fourth uniform is expected to be unveiled before the new season begins.

Click here to learn more about the new uniforms.