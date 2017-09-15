Caught On Camera: Couple Loses Engagement Ring During Proposal

A wedding proposal ended with a bit of heartbreak for a Kansas City-area couple.

Seth Dixon and his girlfriend, Ruth, have been dating for four years. He said they knew the day would come when he'd ask her to marry him. They also knew that the proposal would happen at Loose Park, a place close to their heart.

"I knew I kind of wanted to propose there just because that's kind of our spot," Dixon said.

The proposal was caught on camera.

"At first I was like, 'Oh my goodness.' This is happening. He's on one knee," Ruth said.

And then Seth dropped the ring through a crack on the bridge where he was proposing, and it fell through to the bottom of the pond underneath.

"I didn't know what else to think but, 'Oh my goodness!'" she said.

Twelve of Seth's friends got in the pond and went looking for the ring. After hours of searching, the posse had no luck in retrieving the ring. The ring remains missing, but Seth and Ruth remain positive.

"After seeing the video over and over, we just started laughing about it," Dixon said.

It just added to the story about a future husband and wife.

For the record, Ruth said yes -- and they're still looking for that ring. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the couple.