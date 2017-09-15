Westbrook Presents Comedy Show To Benefit YWCA

Oklahoma City point guard and NBA MVP Russell Westbrook will present, along with the organization Layups2Standup, the Why Not Comedy Show on October 13 at the Tower Theatre to benefit the YWCA of Oklahoma City.

Comedian and founder of Layups2Standup Juice Deason will host the evening. Juice also curated the performer lineup.

You can find more information on their Facebook page. Tickets for the October 13, 7 p.m., show are on sale now here and through the Tower Theatre box office.