Child Support Fee To Be Withheld From Payments To Oklahomans

DHS is having to make $45 million in cuts and that includes this program that's been around for 17 years.
Oklahoma City, OK -

Beginning Oct. 1, many child support recipients will see a new fee withheld from their payments.

Child Support Services, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, will charge 3%, up to $10 per month, on child support collections. The new fee is expected to generate about $1 million this year and is one of several measures taken by DHS to balance its FY 2018 budget.

Custodial persons currently receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or SoonerCare (Medicaid) will be excluded from the fee.

Child Support Services has collected nearly $1 million dollars a day for Oklahoma children and families. The program has recovered state funding spent on public assistance and has prevented the need for assistance for many families. While collections remain high for Oklahoma families, the program’s ability to operate has been impacted by several years of declining state revenue.

Although Child Support Services has historically resisted the path of many states that pass fees onto their customers, the state budget situation has necessitated the fee to maintain a confident level of services,according to a released statement from DHS.  

For more information about Child Support Services, call 1-800-522-2922, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.okdhs.org and select “Child Support”.

