One suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a pursuit in a stolen Coca-Cola truck, Friday.

Authorities tell News 9 the truck was stolen just before noon. A GPS locator on the truck soon pinged that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Interstate 35, near Goldsby.

OHP Troopers and McClain County Sheriff’s deputies were notified, and the chase was on.

The circumstances of how the chase ended have not yet been confirmed. The suspect was taken into custody near Purcell, Oklahoma.