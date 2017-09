Police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a wireless store in southwest Oklahoma City, Friday morning.

Authorities tell News 9 the suspect struck a Metro PCS store, located near SW 44th Street and S. Blackwelder Avenue, just before 11 a.m.

A description of the suspect, only identified as a male, has not yet been given. Police say that person fled the scene in a green vehicle in an unknown direction. No one was injured during the robbery.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call police immediately.