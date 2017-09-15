Vehicle Crashes Into Oklahoma River

Emergency crews are responding to a crash with a vehicle ending up in the Oklahoma River, Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the vehicle was heading eastbound on Interstate 40 when it left the road for an unknown reason and crashed into the river, just east of N. MLK Avenue.

All of the occupants of the vehicle made it out safely and no one was injured. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

