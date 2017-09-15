Mom Stabs Boyfriend Found Naked With 12-Year-old Daughter - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mom Stabs Boyfriend Found Naked With 12-Year-old Daughter

A mom repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend after finding him naked, on top of her 12-year-old daughter, according to police reports.

Her 31-year-old boyfriend was knifed five times in the chest and once in the back of the head.

Neither the man nor the woman has been charged in connection with the incident which occurred in Cleveland, Ohio, reports Cleveland.com.

