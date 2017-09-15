SW OKC Shooting Victim Dies From Injuries

Police arrested Paul Anthony Sanchez was arrested and booked on Sept. 6 on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and use of a vehicle to discharge a firearm.

A shooting victim has died after about a week of being treated at a local hospital, police said.

Erik Shawn Mueller, 34, was shot Sept. 6 in front of a residence in the 8500 block of S Youngs Boulevard. Police said they were notified of the death Thursday.

Police arrested Paul Anthony Sanchez, 38, was arrested and booked on Sept. 6 on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and use of a vehicle to discharge a firearm.

The shooting with intent to kill complaint has been modified to first degree murder, police said.