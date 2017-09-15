Disney On Ice Cast Talk About This Year's Theme At State Fair - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Disney On Ice Cast Talk About This Year's Theme At State Fair

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma State Fair continues its tradition of bringing joy and happiness to kids of all ages here in Oklahoma.

Chris Gilmore spoke with the Disney on Ice performers at the Jim Norick Arena about this season at the fair. This year's theme is "Follow Your Heart."

The cast dressed Chris in a costume and he showed off his new skating moves he learned from News 9 This Morning's 4 a.m. anchor Grant Hermes. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.