Arson, Homicide Investigators Look Into Deadly NW OKC Fire

A body found inside a burning building Thursday afternoon has now prompted a homicide investigation near N Pennsylvania and NW 30.

It all happened here at 30 Penn Books where firefighters said an adult male body was found about 20 feet beyond this front door under a pile of books. Investigators are now saying the fire was intentionally set.

Several 911 calls came in about the fire Thursday afternoon.

When firefighters got to the bookstore they report seeing heavy smoke.

It was thick enough, that fire crews didn't discover the body inside until a second pass through of the structure.

Fire and police investigators said they did everything they could to quickly put the fire out and get everyone out safely, but now, they believe the fire was intentionally set

"We had a good response time here," Oklahoma City fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said. "(We) got inside quickly, had the fire knocked out quickly, and, unfortunately, this one turned out that there was somebody inside. Smoke can overtake you very quickly."

The victim has not yet been identified but customers fear it may the shop owner because his car was still parked outside Thursday evening.