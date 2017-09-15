Panic At London Underground Station Parson's Green After Reported Blast

Police vehicles stand parked near Parsons Green subway station in London, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. A reported explosion at the train station sent commuters stampeding in panic on Friday at the height of London's morning rush hour.

There was panic Friday morning at a London Underground train station after an explosion or fire on a train reportedly left at least two people injured.

London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police officials confirmed they were responding to the incident at Parson's Green station, in the southwest part of the British capital.

London's Metropolitan police confirmed in a statement that "a number" of people were injured on the train, and that "Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the senior national coordinator for CT (counter-terrorism) policing, has declared it a terrorist incident."

Commuters from the train posted messages and photos on social media showing police and firefighters on the scene and describing panic as people escaped the smoke in the train car and then got out of the station, which is an above-ground stop on the London Underground network, known as the tube.

A Google Map shows the location of Parson's Green station on the London Underground network, with a red marker. / GOOGLE MAPS

Witnesses said on social media that at least two people appeared to have suffered burns or other minor injuries. Others were reportedly hurt in the crush as hundreds of commuters rushed to get out of the station.

Multiple photos posted online showed what appeared to be a large plastic bucket sitting inside a shopping bag, with what looked like charring around the top of the bucket. The photos did not show obvious signs of an explosion, but some images showed small flames still burning around the package.

Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ — Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017

Witnesses from the train reported seeing a large flash or fireball. There was no extensive damage seen around the bag containing the charred bucket. Some images appeared to show wires protruding from the top of the bag. Police would not immediately confirm that the bucket in the bag was the object connected to the reported explosion.

London Underground suspended services on a stretch of the District Line, the one affected by the incident, but said the rest of the network would continue running.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed in a tweet that firefighters had responded to a call at 8:21 a.m. (3:21 a.m. Eastern), but they did not confirm any details of the incident or casualties.

The incident occurred during the heart of the London's morning rush hour, at a busy station in the Fulham area.

A hazardous area response team was on the scene from the London Ambulance Service, along with dozens of firefighters, and armed Metropolitan Police officers could also be seen around the station, which was sealed off.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was "receiving regular updates" on the situation at Parson's Green, according to her office.

Britain has been on its second-highest level of terrorism alert all year, and at least four incidents have been labeled terrorist attacks; in March, a man drove a vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and then attacked police officers outside Parliament, in early June,

