Driver Accused Of DWI After Car Smashes Into Edmond Restaurant

One person was arrested on suspicion of a DWI early Friday morning after police were told that a car ran into a restaurant in Edmond.

Officials said about 1 a.m., two cars were going eastbound on NW 178th Street when they collided causing one of the vehicles to smash into the Upper Crust restaurant at 1205 NW 178th Street between N. Western Avenue and Griffin Drive.

Damage to the vehicles and to the restaurant is minor, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with News9.com for the latest details on this story.