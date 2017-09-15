Driver Accused Of DUI After Car Smashes Into Edmond Restaurant - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Driver Accused Of DUI After Car Smashes Into Edmond Restaurant

Posted: Updated:
By Nazarene Harris, News9.com
Connect
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

One person was arrested on suspicion of a DUI early Friday morning after police were told that a car ran into a restaurant in Edmond. 

Officials said about 1 a.m., two cars were going eastbound on NW 178th Street when they collided causing one of the vehicles to smash into the Upper Crust restaurant at 1205 NW 178th Street between N. Western Avenue and Griffin Drive. 

Damage to the vehicles and to the restaurant is minor, police said. 

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with News9.com for the latest details on this story. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.