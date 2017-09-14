Blanchard Family Seeking Pair Of Teenage Runaways - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Blanchard Family Seeking Pair Of Teenage Runaways

BLANCHARD, Oklahoma -

The family of a missing Blanchard girl are fearing the worst.  14-year-old Paula Beller and her 17-year-old boyfriend Jadon Galloway were last seen walking together after school last Wednesday.

Beller’s family hired private investigator April Ayler, a member of “Freedom Against Child Trafficking.”  She says one in six teenage girls who run away from home come in contact with child sex traffickers within 48 hours.

“Once they’re out there," Ayler says, "and they get in a situation, they may no longer have the choice to come back home.

Donna Wallace, an aunt of Beller, can only plead for help.

“Help us. Help us find this girl. We don’t know if she’s in danger. We don’t know anything.”

