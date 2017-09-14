Person Walks Into Traffic, Causes Injury Crash On NW Expressway

Emergency crews are responding to a reported injury crash in NW Oklahoma Thursday evening.

Crews were called to the crash at NW 150th and Northwest Expressway around 5:00 p.m.

According to authorities, a person was having a medical/mental episode and walked into traffic causing the crash.

At this time, there's no word yet on the extent of injuries.

