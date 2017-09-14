Emergency Crews Respond To Injury Crash On NW Expressway

Emergency crews are responding to a reported injury crash in NW Oklahoma Thursday evening.

Crews were called to the crash at NW 150th and Northwest Expressway around 5:00 p.m.

At this time, there’s no word yet on the extent of injuries or the cause of the crash.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 is flying overhead and says one person has been taken into police custody at the scene.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.