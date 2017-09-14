11-Year-Old Oklahoma Boy Spends Birthday Volunteering For Food Bank

Brody Offel just turned 11 years old and decided to forego the typical birthday venues of Main Event or Top Golf, and instead spent his special day volunteering at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

"What do you need help with?" Brody Offel asked a friend holding a bag of produce.

The Regional Food Bank is the last place Brody's family thought they would be on this day, sorting and bagging fresh produce.

"I was kind of shocked," said Heidi Offel, Brody's mother. "What 11-year-old chooses to come to volunteer for his birthday?"

This 11-year-old did.

"I had multiple choices and I just decided to go to the food bank because last time I went I had fun," he said.

The last time he volunteered here was during his 4th grade field trip with his school, Heritage Hall. That's when he got a taste for giving back. So, he couldn't think of a better place to hold his 11th birthday party than here with a group of his closest friends.

"Whenever I told people that they were invited, they texted back or call back and they said it was a really good idea and that it's way better than just going somewhere for myself," he said.

Of course, no party would be complete without a little music, which was playing during their time volunteering. Brody and his friends even found some time for a little dancing.

"I'm just really proud of him that he chose to do this," said his mom. "It gets me a little choked up, I'm not going to lie, it always warms my heart when he wants to go above and beyond and serve."

As Brody's family and friends sing "Happy Birthday" in his honor, he says it's not the number on his cake he'll remember most, but the number of Oklahoma families his group helped on his big day.

"It means a lot," Brody said. "It just helps you at the end of the day and you feel good."

During Brody's party, they worked 7,900 pounds of produce, which will provide 6,583 meals for Oklahomans struggling with hunger.

If you would like to donate or volunteer with the Food for Kids program, just go here: http://regionalfoodbank.org/ or text FFK to 501501.