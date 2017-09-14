Fast Food Worker Gives Birth, Tries To Flush Newborn Down Toilet - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Fast Food Worker Gives Birth, Tries To Flush Newborn Down Toilet, D.A. Says

A McDonald’s cashier is facing an attempted murder charge after giving birth to a boy while at work and then trying to flush the newborn down a toilet inside a California restaurant, prosecutors said.

Sarah Lockner was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s restaurant on Chestnut Street on the evening of Sept. 4 when she complained of stomach pain, according to the San Mateo County district attorney’s office.

A co-worker entered the bathroom to check on Lockner, prosecutors said, the employee, peered over Lockner’s stall and “saw a newborn baby face down in toilet bowl,” prosecutors said.

Lockner had her hand on the baby’s back, according to the district attorney’s office. The employee then heard the toilet flush.

