Police Give All Clear After Suspicious Devices Found At OU Campus Apts.

Police have given all clear after reports of suspicious devices found at an University of Oklahoma apartment complex, Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called out to the scene at the Kraettli Apartments, located near S. Jenkins Avenue and Imhoff Road. The apartment complex was evacuated while law enforcement officers investigated the devices.

The police bomb squad was called to the scene and they determined the devices were not a threat.

OU Alert. Law enforcement situation at Kraettli Apartments building 405. Avoid the area. — OU Sooners (@UofOklahoma) September 14, 2017

OU Alert: OUPD received a report of apparent explosive devices at Kraettli Apartments. Officers immediately evacuated the area. (1/2) — OU Sooners (@UofOklahoma) September 14, 2017

An explosives technician team has arrived on scene. The area is contained. (2/2) — OU Sooners (@UofOklahoma) September 14, 2017