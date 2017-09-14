Toddler Found Nearly 500 Yards From Home After Being Left Outsid - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Toddler Found Nearly 500 Yards From Home After Being Left Outside During Irma

Posted: Updated:

The father of a 19-month-old Florida girl has been charged with child cruelty after leaving her outside during Tropical Storm Irma, according to WCTV

The mother of the child called police to the family's home early Monday. 

The arrest report says 36-year-old Angelo Mitchell admitted having several drinks while his daughter was in his care, and officers could smell alcohol on his breath and person. Officers arrested him on child cruelty charges while the little girl was still missing.

A passerby then discovered the child, lying in the yard of a home about 400-500 yards from her house.

The sheriff says the 19-month-old suffered the whole night through the storm, exposed to the wind and rain, and was purple in color.

Witnesses tell WCTV the child was also covered in scratches and bug bites.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.