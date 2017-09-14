Toddler Found Nearly 500 Yards From Home After Being Left Outside During Irma

The father of a 19-month-old Florida girl has been charged with child cruelty after leaving her outside during Tropical Storm Irma, according to WCTV.

The mother of the child called police to the family's home early Monday.

The arrest report says 36-year-old Angelo Mitchell admitted having several drinks while his daughter was in his care, and officers could smell alcohol on his breath and person. Officers arrested him on child cruelty charges while the little girl was still missing.

A passerby then discovered the child, lying in the yard of a home about 400-500 yards from her house.

The sheriff says the 19-month-old suffered the whole night through the storm, exposed to the wind and rain, and was purple in color.

Witnesses tell WCTV the child was also covered in scratches and bug bites.